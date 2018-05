BRIEF-Juniper Networks Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.10

Juniper Networks Inc:

* JUNIPER NETWORKS REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 REVENUE $1.083 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.05 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 , REVENUES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1,175 MILLION, PLUS OR MINUS $30 MILLION

* NOW EXPECT ANNUAL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT FLAT FOR FULL YEAR 2018 VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017

* SEES FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $0.44, PLUS OR MINUS $0.03

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $1.16 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE OUTLOOK REFLECTS A RETURN TO “NORMAL SEASONALITY”

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE WAS $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: