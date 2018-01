BRIEF-Juniper Networks Reports Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.53​

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc:

* JUNIPER NETWORKS REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.24 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.23 BILLION

* ‍Q4 GAAP NET LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, WHICH RESULTED IN AN ESTIMATED $289.5 MILLION OF TAX EXPENSE​

* ‍Q4 NON-GAAP NET INCOME WAS $199.4 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 22% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, RESULTING IN DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.53​

* ‍ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION OF ITS CAPITAL RETURN PLAN​

* PRELIMINARY Q4 GAAP NET LOSS WAS $148.1 MILLION, DECREASE OF 178 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR, RESULTING IN DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.40

* ‍BOARD HAS APPROVED A NEW $2 BILLION BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE​

* BEYOND Q1 2018 CO EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW ON SEQUENTIAL BASIS AND RETURN TO YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH BY END OF YEAR

* AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, COMPANY PLANS TO REPATRIATE APPROXIMATELY $3 BILLION

* JUNIPER NETWORKS - INTENDS TO USE REPATRIATED CASH TO INVEST IN BUSINESS, SUPPORT VALUE-ENHANCING M&A, FUND RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

* FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $0.25, PLUS OR MINUS $0.03

* FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31 EXPECTS REVENUES OF ABOUT $1,050 MILLION, PLUS OR MINUS $30 MILLION

* Q1 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52, REVENUE VIEW $1.23 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS GROSS MARGINS FOR Q1 TO “REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE”, DUE TO LOWER VOLUME AND PRODUCT MIX

* EXPECTS FULL YEAR MARGINS TO IMPROVE DIRECTIONALLY FROM Q1'18 LEVELS