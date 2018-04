April 10 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc:

* JUNIPER NETWORKS INC SAYS CEO RAMI RAHIM’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $9.4 MLN VS $7.5 MLN IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* JUNIPER NETWORKS INC SAYS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER BIKASH KOLEY'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.8 MILLION INCLUDING STOCK AWARDS OF $8.1 MILLION