April 25 (Reuters) - Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSES INTRAVAGINAL RING (IVR) PLATFORM TO DARÉ BIOSCIENCE

* JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $43.75 MILLION IN MILESTONES FOR EACH IVR CANDIDATE, PLUS ROYALTIES ON FUTURE SALES

* JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, DARÉ TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING ALL RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT, AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES FOR PROGRAM