BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals Qtrly Basic EPS $0.11

March 8 (Reuters) - Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY REVENUE $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $20.9 MILLION

* JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $21.4 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* JUNIPER PHARMACEUTICALS - BELIEVES CURRENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, CASH FROM OPERATIONS, WILL BE SUFFICIENT FOR AT LEAST NEXT TWELVE MONTHS