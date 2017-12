Dec 20 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc:

* JUNO THERAPEUTICS AND THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE CAR T MANUFACTURING PARTNERSHIP

* JUNO THERAPEUTICS - OBTAINED RIGHTS TO USE CTS DYNABEADS CD3/CD28 MAGNETIC BEADS FOR CLINICAL, COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES FOR CAR T THERAPIES

* JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC - NO OTHER TERMS FROM THIS TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED