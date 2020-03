March 13 (Reuters) - Jupai Holdings Ltd:

* JUPAI REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* JUPAI HOLDINGS - “LOOKING FORWARD, EXPECT MARKET ENVIRONMENT TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN Q1”

* JUPAI HOLDINGS - DEMAND FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS STAYED WEAK AS INVESTORS REMAIN CAUTIOUS ON OVERALL MARKET OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* JUPAI HOLDINGS - EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO FURTHER REDUCE COSTS IN COMING QUARTERS AS WE CONTINUE TO ENHANCE OPERATING EFFICIENCIES