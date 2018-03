March 12 (Reuters) - Jupai Holdings Ltd:

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 35.9 PERCENT TO RMB 460 MILLION

* ‍INCOME FROM OPERATIONS IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS RMB63.8 MILLION (US$9.8 MILLION), A 32.2% DECREASE FROM RMB94.1 MILLION​

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AND DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF US$0.1 PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS RMB101.4 MILLION (US$15.6 MILLION), A 41.5% INCREASE​