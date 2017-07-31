FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jupiter Energy calls off AIM listing plans
July 31, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Jupiter Energy calls off AIM listing plans

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Jupiter Energy Ltd

* Notice of cancellation of AIM listing

* Board have reviewed company's aim listing and concluded that these benefits of listing have not been realised

* Board has concluded that costs incurred in maintaining a secondary listing on aim, exceeds benefits obtained from listing

* The Cancellation is not subject to shareholder approval however the Board has discussed this issue with Jupiter's three major shareholders -- Waterford Petroleum Limited, Arrow Business Limited and Central Asian Oil Holdings Limited -- and each entity has given their unequivocal support in respect of the Cancellation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

