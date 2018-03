March 6 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management:

* SAYS MEAN GENDER SALARY PAY GAP IN 2017 WAS 38 PERCENT; BONUS GENDER PAY GAP WAS 84 PERCENT.

* CEO SAYS KEY REASON FOR GAP IS LACK OF FEMALE EMPLOYEES AT SENIOR LEVELS IN FUND MANAGEMENT AND SALES.

* COMPANY SAYS ITS GENDER PAY GAP (BASED ON THE HOURLY RATE OF PAY) IS SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE INDICATIVE AVERAGE OF 34 PERCENT FOR THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)