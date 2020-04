April 14 (Reuters) - Jupiter Mines Ltd:

* TSHIPI É NTLE MANGANESE MINING GRANTED APPROVAL TO PARTIALLY RESTART OPERATIONS AT TSHIPI BORWA MANGANESE MINE FROM 14 APRIL

* TSHIPI MANAGEMENT IS CURRENTLY WORKING WITH CONTRACTORS, SUPPLIERS TO COORDINATE PARTIAL RECOMMENCEMENT OF PRODUCTION AND EXPORTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: