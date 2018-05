May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Stock Exchange Filing:

* SHOWS JUSHENGHUA HAS UNLOADED 35.9 MLN A-SHARES IN CHINA VANKE AT AVG 26.98 YUAN ($4.24)/SHR, TAKING JUSHENGHUA'S LONG POSITION TO 26.89 PCT FROM 27.26 PCT ON APRIL 27 Source text in English: bit.ly/2I2iu15 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3580 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)