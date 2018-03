March 8 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER JUSHENGHUA HAS USED 91 MILLION A-SHARES AS COLLATERAL ON MARCH 7

* SAYS JUSHENGHUA HAS PLEDGED ITS ENTIRE HOLDING IN THE COMPANY, 8.4 PERCENT STAKE OR 926.1 MILLION A-SHARS, AS OF MARCH 7 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Fkv2Qz Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)