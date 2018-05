May 1 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc:

* UK ORDERS INCREASED BY 24% TO 29.7 MILLION (Q1 2017: 24.0 MILLION)

* REPORTED REVENUES WERE UP 49% TO £177.4 MILLION IN Q1 (Q1 2017: £118.9 MILLION)

* GROUP REVENUE £177.4 MILLION, UP 49%

* INTERNATIONAL ORDERS WERE UP 46% TO 21.9 MILLION (Q1 2017: 15.0 MILLION)

* REITERATE GUIDANCE GIVEN AT TIME OF 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS IN MARCH OF GROUP REVENUE OF BETWEEN £660 - 700 MILLION

* REITERATE GUIDANCE OF UEBITDA OF £165 - 185 MILLION IN 2018