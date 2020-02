BRIEF-Just Eat Takeaway Says Compulsory Acquisition Of Remaining Just Eat Shares Commences

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV:

* JUST EAT TAKEAWAY - COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF REMAINING SHARES

* JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM NV - JUST EAT, TAKEAWAY.COM BUSINESSES BEING RUN INDEPENDENTLY, UNDER SEPARATE MANAGEMENT IN COMPLIANCE WITH CMA’S ORDER

* JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM-INTENDS TO BUY COMPULSORILY REMAINING JUST EAT SHARES IN RESPECT OF WHICH INCREASED TAKEAWAY.COM OFFER HAS NOT YET BEEN ACCEPTED

* JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM NV - INTEGRATION OF BUSINESSES TO ONLY OCCUR ONCE HOLD SEPARATE ORDER LIFTED OR AMENDED BY WAY OF DEROGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: