BRIEF-Just Eat Takeaway.Com Q1 Processed Orders Up 6% Y/Y

April 21 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV:

* Q1 2020 TRADING UPDATE

* PROCESSED 65.3 MILLION ORDERS IN Q1, A 6% INCREASE COMPARED WITH THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2019

* SHARE OF LOGISTICAL ORDERS BROUGHT TO 31% FOR THE WHOLE OF JUST EAT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020, COMPARED WITH 24% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS AND CORRESPONDING RESTAURANT RELIEF MEASURES PUT PRESSURE ON THE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE STANDALONE BUSINESS OF JUST EAT

* ADJUSTED EBITDA GENERATION CONTINUED TO BE STRONG IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* TEMPORARY IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN MARCH, WITH JUST EAT’S RECOVERY FOLLOWING THE SAME TRAJECTORY AS TAKEAWAY.COM, UNDERLINES THE STRONG POSITIONS IN OUR MOST IMPORTANT MARKETS - CEO

* JUST EAT EXTENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM £350 MILLION TO £535 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* AS PER 15 APRIL 2020, CMA LIFTED INITIAL ENFORCEMENT ORDER, WHICH MEANS THAT JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM IS NO LONGER BOUND BY ITS TERMS AND IS FREE TO INTEGRATE TWO BUSINESSES; CMA’S INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)