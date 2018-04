April 18 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc:

* JUST ENERGY GROUP ANNOUNCES FAVORABLE RENEGOTIATION OF CREDIT FACILITY

* FACILITY SIZE WAS INCREASED TO $352.5 MILLION FROM $342.5 MILLION, WITH AN ACCORDION FOR JUST ENERGY TO DRAW UP TO $370 MILLION

* AGREEMENT EXTENDS JUST ENERGY’S CREDIT FACILITY FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS TO SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: