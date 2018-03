March 20 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc:

* COMPANY TO APPOINT JIM BROWN AS CFO​

* ‍COMPANY TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO​

* ‍CO-CEOS DEBORAH MERRIL AND JAMES LEWIS TO REMAIN DIRECTORS​

