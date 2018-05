May 16 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc:

* JUST ENERGY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES C$1.015 BILLION

* JUST ENERGY GROUP - SEES FISCAL 2019 BASE EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $200 MILLION TO $220 MILLION INCLUDING IMPLEMENTATION OF IFRS 15

* QTRLY BASE FFO OF $25.5 MILLION DECREASED 11 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR COMPARABLE QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: