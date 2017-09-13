FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Just group H1 profit up 39 pct, sees FY margin above 8 pct
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 6:09 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Just group H1 profit up 39 pct, sees FY margin above 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Just Group Plc

* Interim results for six months ended 30/6/2017

* Adjusted 3 operating profit grew 39 pct in H1 2017 compared to pro forma H1 2016.

* Achieving a 106 pct increase in new business profit.

* IFRS statutory profit before tax for 6 months to June 2017 was 66 mln pounds

* Retirement income sales grew by 16 pct, and IFRS new business margins increased from 5.0 pct (pro forma) to 8.9 pct.

* CEO Rodney Cook says a 2017 full year margin above 8 pct seems increasingly likely, given over 260 mln pounds of defined benefit already transacted in Q3.

* Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 1.17p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Emma Rumney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.