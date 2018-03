BRIEF-Just Group ‍says adjusted operating profit up 35 percent, final dividend up 6 percent

March 15 (Reuters) - Just Group Plc:

* ‍GROUP’S FOCUS ON PROFIT OVER VOLUME HAS DELIVERED A 35% PRO FORMA 2 INCREASE IN ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT​

* ‍STATUTORY NET PROFIT IN 12 MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2017 WAS £155M, UP FROM £148M IN 18 MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2016​

* ‍NEW BUSINESS PROFIT 3 INCREASED TO £170M, UP 37% COMPARED TO PRO FORMA 2016 2​

* ‍NEW BUSINESS MARGIN ROSE TO 9.0% FROM 6.8% PRO FORMA​

* ‍BOARD PROPOSES A FINAL DIVIDEND UP 6% TO 2.55P, MAKING 3.72P OF TOTAL DIVIDENDS FOR YEAR, ALSO UP 6%​

* ‍JUST ACHIEVED A COST SYNERGY RUN RATE OF £52M, ONE YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND 30% ABOVE OUR INITIAL TARGET. MERGER IS NOW SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE​

* ‍NEW BUSINESS OPERATING PROFIT WAS £169.8M FOR 2017, AN INCREASE OF 37% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR, AND ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX GREW IN SAME PERIOD BY 35% AND WAS £220.6M​