BRIEF-Just Group Says FY Adj Operating Profit Before Tax Rises To 218.6 Mln Stg

March 12 (Reuters) - Just Group Plc:

* ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT WAS 4% HIGHER AT £219M IN FY19

* NEW BUSINESS OPERATING PROFIT WAS DOWN 25% TO £182M IN FY19

* FY GROUP’S CAPITAL COVERAGE RATIO HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY RECENT FINANCIAL MARKET VOLATILITY

* PREPARATIONS CONTINUE TO ENSURE THAT CAN SERVE CUSTOMERS THROUGH POTENTIAL DISRUPTION IF CORONAVIRUS SPREADS MORE WIDELY ACROSS UK

* MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN ADAPTING BUSINESS MODEL DURING 2019 AND WILL CONTINUE TRANSFORMATION DURING 2020

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL AND CAPITAL POSITION TO DATE HAS BEEN LIMITED

* ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £218.6M INCREASED BY 4% IN 2019

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 368.6 MILLION STG VERSUS LOSS OF 85.5 MILLION STG

* FY GROUP GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN 1,921.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 2,176.9 MILLION STG

FY TOTAL REVENUE 3,825.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 2,863.0 MILLION STG