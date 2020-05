BRIEF-Just Group Says Solvency II Coverage Ratio Falls Three Points To 138% At April End

May 14 (Reuters) - Just Group PLC:

* JUST GROUP PLC - EXPECT TO DELIVER POSITIVE ORGANIC CAPITAL GENERATION IN 2020 AND BEYOND

* JUST GROUP PLC - GROUP’S EXCESS CAPITAL HAS GROWN BY £60M IN FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF YEAR

* JUST GROUP PLC - CURRENTLY IMPLEMENTING A NEW TEMPORARY CAPITAL GUARANTEE FEATURE FOR OUR LONG TERM CARE PRODUCTS,

* JUST GROUP PLC - ALL OF OUR 1,100 COLLEAGUES REMAIN ON FULL PAY AND GROUP IS NOT FURLOUGHING EMPLOYEES

* JUST GROUP - THERE HAS BEEN A THREE POINT FALL IN SOLVENCY II COVERAGE RATIO TO 138% AT END OF APRIL