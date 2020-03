March 23 (Reuters) - Just Life Group Ltd:

* EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL, DIRECTORS & CEO, GROUP COO/CFO, GENERAL MANAGER VOLUNTEERED TO TAKE A 20% CUT IN REMUNERATION UNTIL 30TH JUNE

* INEVITABLE THERE WILL BE A FUTURE ADVERSE FINANCIAL IMPACT UPON MOST BUSINESSES IN NZ, INCLUDING CO