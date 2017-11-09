FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Justice Dept staff recommended AT&T divest Turner or DirecTV - gov't official
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 4:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Justice Dept staff recommended AT&T divest Turner or DirecTV - gov't official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Justice department’s main concern over at&t acquisition of time warner is merged firm will raise costs of time warner content to rivals - source

* Justice department also concerned merger will inhibit ability of “innovative new technologies to deliver content to consumers” - source

* u.s. Justice department’s antitrust division staff recommended demanding at&t either divest turner broadcasting unit or directv as part of time warner merger -government official

* Justice department antitrust unit is keeping ‘door open’ to alternative divestiture proposals from at&t - government official

* Justice department is worried at&t could withhold content from rival distributors - government official Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.