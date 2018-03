March 19 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc:

* JUSTIN DEARBORN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF TRONC, INC. BOARD

* TRONC INC - ‍MICHAEL FERRO IS RETIRING FROM BOARD​

* TRONC INC - MICHAEL FERRO RETIRING FROM BOARD AS CO PREPARES TO CLOSE ON SALE OF LOS ANGELES TIMES TO LOCAL OWNERSHIP