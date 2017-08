July 24 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS FC SPA:

* AGREEMENT WITH ACF FIORENTINA FOR DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF PLAYER FEDERICO BERNARDESCHI HAS BEEN FINALIZED FOR EUR 40 MILLION

* THE CONSIDERATION MAY INCREASE OF AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO THE 10% OF THE FUTURE TRANSFER PRICE UP TO A MAXIMUM OF € 5 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION OF EUR 40 MILLION TO BE PAYABLE IN THREE FINANCIAL YEARS Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)