BRIEF-Juventus Says Has Reached Understanding With Players And Coach Of First Team Regarding Their Compensation

March 28 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* JUVENTUS - HAS REACHED UNDERSTANDING WITH PLAYERS AND COACH OF FIRST TEAM REGARDING THEIR COMPENSATION FOR RESIDUAL PORTION OF CURRENT SPORT SEASON

* JUVENTUS - UNDERSTANDING PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPENSATION FOR AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO MONTHLY WAGES OF MARCH, APRIL, MAY AND JUNE 2020

* ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF UNDERSTANDING REACHED ARE POSITIVE FOR ABOUT EUR 90 MILLION IN 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* IN COMING WEEKS, PERSONAL AGREEMENTS WITH PLAYERS AND COACH WILL BE FINALISED