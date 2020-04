BRIEF-JW Construction Holding Says March New Development Deals Down By About 45% Versus Feb.

April 22 (Reuters) - JW Construction Holding SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: NEW DEVELOPMENT DEALS HAVE DROPPED BY ABOUT 45% IN MARCH VERSUS FEB, DROP MAY BE CAUSED BY EPIDEMIC

* SAYS GETS WARNING FROM CONTRACTORS REGARDING POSSIBLE STAFF ABSENCES AND RESULTING TIMETABLE SHIFTS

* FROM JAN 1 TO SUSPENSION OF HOSPITALITY SERVICES, REVENUE FROM HOTELS AT 17 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2019 HOTEL REVENUE OF 78.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CO MEETS REQUIREMENTS AND HAS DECIDED TO APPLY FOR RELIEF FUNDS INTENDED TO PROTECT JOBS