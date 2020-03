March 26 (Reuters) - JY Grandmark Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE WAS RMB2,402.8 MILLION, UP 80.8%

* COVID-19 AFFECTED BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES OF GROUP TO SOME EXTENT

* EXPECT EPIDEMIC WOULD NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OPERATING RESULTS IN 2020

* RENTAL INCOME AND REVENUE FROM HOTEL OPERATIONS IN 2020 COULD POSSIBLY BE AFFECTED BY EPIDEMIC TEMPORARILY