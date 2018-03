March 28 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank:

* ‍JYSKE BANK HAS NOW FINALISED ITS SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME APPLICABLE DURING PERIOD 1 MARCH 2017 - 28 MARCH 2018​

* ‍JYSKE BANK BOUGHT 4,214,000 SHARES WORTH DKK 1,499,967,588, CORRESPONDING TO 4.73% OF COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)