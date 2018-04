BRIEF-Jyske Bank: Improvement Of Offer To Nordjyske Bank's Shareholders

April 5 (Reuters) - JYSKE BANK A/S:

* IMPROVEMENT OF OFFER TO NORDJYSKE BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS

* IMPROVEMENT OF OFFER TO NORDJYSKE BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS

* TODAY DECIDED TO INCREASE PRICE OF VOLUNTARY OFFER WHICH WILL BE MADE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF NORDJYSKE BANK

* INCREASED OFFER PRICE AMOUNTS TO DKK 190 CASH PER NORDJYSKE BANK SHARE AT DKK 10

* OFFER PRICE VALUES ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NORDJYSKE BANK AT DKK 3,489M

* INCREASED OFFER PRICE REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF APPROX. 60% COMPARED WITH CLOSING PRICE OF NORDJYSKE BANK SHARES ON 12 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)