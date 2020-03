March 18 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank A/S:

* DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES THEREOF, JYSKE BANK SUSPENDS OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* AN UPDATE IS EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 OF YEAR PUBLISHED ON 5 MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: