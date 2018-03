March 13 (Reuters) - JYSKE BANK:

* CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY OFFER

* HAS TODAY DECIDED TO MAKE A VOLUNTARY OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF NORDJYSKE BANK

* OFFERING DKK 170 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 10

* OFFER VALUES ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NORDJYSKE BANK AT DKK 3,122M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)