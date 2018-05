May 9 (Reuters) - K-Bro Linen Inc:

* K-BRO ANNOUNCES 2018 Q1 RESULTS AND MAINTAINS POSITION FOR LONG TERM GROWTH

* QTRLY REVENUE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $55.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 42.2% OVER THE COMPARABLE 2017 PERIOD

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.24, REVENUE VIEW C$55.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S