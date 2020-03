March 19 (Reuters) - K-Bro Linen Inc:

* K-BRO REPORTS RECORD ANNUAL REVENUE AND EBITDA FOR 2019

* REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, WAS $62.9 MILLION, INCREASED BY 5.8%

* EXPECT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS IN 2020

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.207