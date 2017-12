Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc:

* K. HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. ANNOUNCES EXCHANGE OFFER AND NEW FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES - UNIT HAS COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFER TO EXCHANGE UP TO $185 MILLION OF ISSUER‘S OUTSTANDING 8.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES - UNIT TO EXCHANGE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 FOR CASH, NEWLY ISSUED SENIOR NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: