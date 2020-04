BRIEF-K-One Technology Intends To Further Expand Product Portfolio In Medical/Healthcare Industry

April 13 (Reuters) - K-One Technology Bhd:

* INTENDS TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO IN MEDICAL/HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY IN THE WAKE OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* INTENDS TO VENTURE INTO MANUFACTURING OF VENTILATORS FOR SUPPLY TO HOSPITALS

* RECENTLY GOT OPEN SOURCE DESIGN FILES OF VENTILATOR MODEL

* STUDYING VENTILATOR DESIGN & INTENDS TO BUILD PROTOTYPE & EXPECTS TO COMMENCE MANUFACTURING AS SOON AS PERMISSIBLE, TARGETING 3Q’20

* PRODUCT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF CO FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC 2020