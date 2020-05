May 6 (Reuters) - K-One Technology Bhd:

* K-ONE TECHNOLOGY-CO VENTURING INTO MANUFACTURING OF NASAL SWABS USED TO COLLECT FLUID SPECIMEN FROM BACK OF THE NASAL CAVITY

* K-ONE TECHNOLOGY - NASAL SWAB BUSINESS EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS & NET ASSET PER SHARE OF CO FOR FU ENDING 31 DEC 2020