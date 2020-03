March 24 (Reuters) - K. Wah International Holdings Ltd :

* FY REVENUE HK$10.65 BILLION VERSUS HK$10.76 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$3.15 BILLION VERSUS HK$4.05 BILLION

* DESPITE CHALLENGING BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT, REMAINS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT HK & MAINLAND CHINA PROPERTY MARKET DEMAND

* GROUP NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19 AS OF MARCH 24