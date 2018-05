K12 Inc:

* K12 INC. ANNOUNCES BUYBACK OF 1.83 MILLION SHARES IN PRIVATE BLOCK TRANSACTION

* K12 INC - BUYBACK WAS A ONE-TIME AUTHORIZATION BY K12'S BOARD & MADE AT PURCHASE PRICE OF $27.5 MILLION WHICH WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND