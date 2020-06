BRIEF-K2 F&B Updates On Ops In Relation To COVID-19 Outbreak

June 22 (Reuters) - K2 F&B Holdings Ltd:

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED OPERATIONS OF ONE FOOD STREET AND THREE FOOD STALLS IN APRIL DUE TO LACK OF CUSTOMERS AND LOW FOOTFALL

* EXPECTS RENTAL INCOME FROM LEASE OF PREMISES TO TENANTS WILL BE AFFECTED

* ENGAGING WITH TENANTS TO UNDERSTAND THEIR PLANS GOING FORWARD; LOOKING FOR NEW TENANTS TO REPLACE THEM IF NECESSARY OR EXPEDIENT

* MADE ADJUSTMENTS TO WORKING HOURS OF STAFF, WITH SOME TAKING UNPAID LEAVE DURING COVID-19 PERIOD

* IMPACT OF OUTBREAK ON OPERATIONS TEMPORARY; OPERATIONS WILL GRADUALLY RECOVER WITH RESTRICTIONS PROGRESSIVELY LIFTED