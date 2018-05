BRIEF-K2 Gold Corp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement To Raise $750,000

May 10 (Reuters) - K2 Gold Corporation:

* ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO RAISE $750,000

* K2 GOLD CORP-INTENDS TO RAISE C$750,000 BY WAY OF A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT CONSISTING OF BOTH NON-FLOW-THROUGH AND FLOW-THROUGH UNIT OFFERINGS

* COMPANY WILL ISSUE UP TO 2,000,000 NFT UNITS AND 833,333 FT UNITS FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $750,000

* EACH NON-FLOW-THROUGH UNIT (EACH, A “NFT UNIT”) WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF $0.25

* EACH FLOW-THROUGH UNIT (EACH, A "FT UNIT") WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF $0.30