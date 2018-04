April 27 (Reuters) - K2 Internet SA:

* RESOLVES TO BUY BACK OWN SHARES BETWEEN MAY 23 2018 AND JUNE 30, 2020, IN ORDER TO REDEEEM THEM

* RESOLVES TO BUY BACK OWN SHARES FOR UP TO 17 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO BUY OWN SHARES FOR NO LESS THAN 1 ZLOTYPER SHARE AND NO MORE THAN 25 ZLOTYPER SHARE