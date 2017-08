July 10 (Reuters) - K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL):

* Buys Land for Around Sek 27 Million in växjö

* POSSIBLE TO BUILD AROUND 150 APARTMENTS ON BOUGHT LAND IN VÄXJÖ

* BOTH LAND AREA AND TAKE OVER OF SHARES IN HEMHAGEN FASTIGHETER AB IS INCLUDED IN TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE