BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings Q1 Revenue $67.9 Million

May 1 (Reuters) - K2M Group Holdings Inc:

* K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q1 REVENUE $67.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $65.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $283 MILLION TO $287 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 TOTAL NET LOSS OF $34.0 MILLION TO $30.0 MILLION

* COMPANY NOW EXPECTS GROWTH IN ITS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS OF APPROXIMATELY 11% TO 12% YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN 2018

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT GROWTH IN ITS U.S. BUSINESS OF APPROXIMATELY 10% TO 11% YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN 2018

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT CURRENCY TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON TOTAL REVENUE IN 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $2 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $282.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: