BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.20
November 1, 2017 / 8:51 PM / in 30 minutes

BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - K2M Group Holdings Inc

* K2M Group Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $62.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $66 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 8 to 9 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $255 million to $257 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - ‍reaffirming its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance expectations which were updated in a press release on October 8, 2017​

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - ‍updating its fiscal year 2017 guidance expectations for net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss​

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - ‍ expects fiscal year 2017 total net loss of approximately $37.0 million to $35.0 million​

* K2M Group Holdings Inc sees ‍ fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.0 million to $3.0 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $255.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

