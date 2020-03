BRIEF-K3 Business Technology Expects FY Results In Line With Guidance

March 24 (Reuters) - K3 Business Technology Group PLC:

* K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - EXPECTS RESULTS FOR YEAR TO 30 NOVEMBER 2019 TO BE IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE

* K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY- CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK RESULTED IN CONTRACT DELAYS AND DEFERRALS, DIFFICULT TO FORECAST REVENUES FOR YEAR TO 30 NOV 2020

* K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC - WITHDRAWING 2020 CURRENT GUIDANCE UNTIL NORMAL OPERATIONS RESUME GLOBALLY

* K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY - ACTIVELY REVIEWING OPTIONS TO WIND-DOWN ONE OF GROUP’S UNDERPERFORMING THIRD-PARTY SOLUTIONS UNITS IN UK

* K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY- PRODUCTIVE TALKS BEING HELD WITH BARCLAYS AND K3’S TWO MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS WITH OBJECTIVE OF STRENGTHENING BALANCE SHEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: