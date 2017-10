BRIEF-K3 Capital directors to sell about 7.5 pct stake via placing

Sept 27 (Reuters) - K3 CAPITAL GROUP PLC:

* ‍PROPOSED SECONDARY PLACING OF 3,165,787 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY​

* ‍NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT OF COMPANY OF THEIR INTENTION TO SELL, IN AGGREGATE, 3,165,787 ORDINARY SHARES

* ‍PLACING SHARES REPRESENT IN AGGREGATE APPROXIMATELY 7.50 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* PLACING SHARES INTENDED TO BE SOLD WITH RIGHTS TO FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR FY ENDED 31 MAY OF 4.4 PENCE PER SHARE​​

* ‍PLACING AT A PRICE OF 150 PENCE PER PLACING SHARE IN COMPANY IN ORDER TO SATISFY STRONG INSTITUTIONAL DEMAND​

* ‍SALE BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD, WHICH WILL BE LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

* COMPANY IS NOT A PARTY TO PLACING AND WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM PLACING​

* ‍FINNCAP LTD IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: