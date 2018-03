March 1 (Reuters) - K3 Capital Group Plc:

* ‍PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL OPERATING DIVISIONS WITHIN GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO BE STRONG SINCE INTERIM RESULTS RELEASED ON 16 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍COMPANY IS TRADING SUBSTANTIALLY AHEAD OF MANAGEMENT‘S EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MAY 2018. ​

* ‍GROUP NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR REVENUE TO BE C. £16M, AND ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING AN EBITDA OF C. £7M.​